Four men are facing charges following a confrontation at the University of British Columbia over the sale of a computer allegedly containing child pornography.

University RCMP allege a student at the school discovered the illegal content soon after he purchased the device Wednesday morning.

He and a friend agreed to meet the seller in a campus parkade later that day for an "exchange" when they were allegedly assaulted and robbed by four suspects.

One of the victims was forced into a vehicle, according to Mounties. The other was able to get away and report the incident to police.

Police say they "immediately responded" and took four men into custody.

Xueming Chen, Zi Qi Fan, Jiacheng Huo and Zhuo Ran Li have all been charged with kidnapping without the use of a firearm, assault with a weapon or causing harm and robbery.

Huo and Fan are each facing an additional charge of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Chuck Lan said more charges could be on the way if investigators are able to confirm that there was illegal content on the device.

Police couldn't confirm if either of the victims were injured, but said they weren't taken to hospital.

Lan also wasn't sure why the student chose to contact the seller instead of police when he allegedly discovered the child porn.

The RCMP is urging students and residents to choose a safe, public place when meeting unknown buyers or sellers.

"That place could be in front of our police detachment. Members of the public or students are always welcome to use the front area of any detachments including the University Detachment as a safer trading and meeting spot," University Staff Sgt. Chuck Lan said in statement.

"I also want to emphasize that if members of the public see or become aware of a potential crime, to please call police. That is the safest and most sensible course of action."

The RCMP also has a video on how to choose "safer trading places."