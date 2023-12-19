VANCOUVER
2 pedestrians hit, injured by Tesla driver in South Vancouver: police

A Tesla driver hit two pedestrians in south Vancouver during the afternoon rush hour Monday, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the scene where a man and woman in their 40s were struck near Braeburn Street and Argyle Drive at 5 p.m., the Vancouver Police Department said.

"Both pedestrians were taken hospital. The woman remains in hospital with serious injuries," police wrote in a news release.

"This collision occurred during a busy time of day where there would be a lot (of) pedestrian and vehicle traffic," the statement continued.

A spokesperson for the VPD told CTV News, in an email, that the driver remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation. Impairment has been ruled out as a cause.

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision, as well as anyone with dash cam video, is urged to call 604-717-3012.

