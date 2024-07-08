2 more women charged in armed robbery at B.C. jewelry store

Two more women have been charged in connection with a jewelry store robbery in B.C.'s Lower Mainland – which reportedly ended with the owner being shot four times.

Authorities announced the charges against 33-year-old Jenna Interman and 44-year-old Rebecca Powless on Monday, nearly five months after the armed robbery was reported at a business in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood.

Both suspects are charged with aggravated assault and robbery using a restricted firearm. Powless is facing an additional count of discharging a firearm with the intent to wound or disfigure.

The store's manager told CTV News the owner was shot trying to stop the robbery, which took place just before closing on Feb. 18.

“He’s lucky to be alive. I mean to be shot from zero distance four times, that’s a miracle,” Mazhar Qawasmeh said days after the incident. “It’s horrible. It shouldn’t happen.”

Surrey RCMP said the victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Authorities previously announced charges against two other suspects – 36-year-old Michael Onischuk and 32-year-old Larrissa Cowan – who were arrested in Calgary nine days after the robbery.

Each was also charged with aggravated assault and robbery using a restricted firearm, while Onischuk is facing additional counts of discharging a firearm with the intent to wound or disfigure, using a firearm in an indictable offence and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Surrey RCMP said Interman and Powless were arrested in Edmonton on April 28, with help from the Edmonton Police Service's Major Emergency Response Team and Major Crime Unit.

The Calgary Police Service, Vancouver Police Department, North Vancouver RCMP, Ridge Meadows RCMP, Hope RCPM and Lower Mainland Integrated Forensic Identification Services have also assisted with Surrey RCMP's response to the robbery.

"Thank you to our partner agencies for their support and co-operation in this ongoing investigation," Cpl. James Mason of the Surrey RCMP said in a statement.

Officers arrested another man, identified only as a 33-year-old Vancouver resident, in Langley on March 1, but he was released pending further investigation.