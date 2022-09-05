2 men wanted Canada-wide after they didn't return to B.C. psychiatric hospital: RCMP

Mounties are looking for two men who were reported overdue in a 20-minute timeframe at a B.C. forensic psychiatric hospital Sunday.

Coquitlam RCMP say they're looking for 21-year-old Eric Sabbadin and 39-year-old Michael Gardner. Both failed to return to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, at 70 Colony Farm Rd., police said.

Sabbadin was reported overdue at 7:34 p.m. and Gardner was reported overdue at 7:54 p.m. Police haven't given any indication that the two incidents are connected in any way.

Sabbadin is described by police as 5'7" tall and 152 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Gardner is 6'0" and about 344 pounds, police said. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants, grey shoes, glasses and a black backpack, police said.

Both men "may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public," police said, so anyone who sees either of them shouldn't approach but call 911 right away.

Anyone with information about either Sabbadin or Gardner should call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.