Mounties have identified two men who were killed during a pair of shootings outside separate Kamloops, B.C. hotels Wednesday, adding that both incidents appear to have been the result of organized crime.

Cody Marcel Mathieu, 31, was gunned down outside the Super 8 Hotel at around 6:50 a.m. Police said Mathieu was known to them.

The second shooting happened about two hours later outside of the Comfort Inn and Suites and left 41-year-old Rex Edward Gill with fatal injuries. Gill, who police say was from Penticton, was not known to Kamloops RCMP.

By the early afternoon, Mounties confirmed both victims had been pronounced dead.

Later in the day, a vehicle was found burning in the Barnharvale area. Investigators said the car matched the description of the one spotted near the scene of the second incident.

"Through investigation, it is believed that organized crime was behind this violence," the detachment said in a statement. "All units within Kamloops RCMP are fully engaged in these investigations… There are currently approximately 50 investigators working around the clock on these homicides."

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been at either hotel at the time of the shootings or who might have dashcam video from either area to contact them at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).