The two shooting victims who were found outside separate hotels in Kamloops Wednesday morning have succumbed to their injuries.

The first victim was discovered lying on the ground in the parking lot of the Super 8 Hotel at around 6:50 a.m. The second was located about two hours later at the parking lot of the Comfort Inn and Suites.

By the early afternoon, Kamloops RCMP confirmed both victims had been pronounced dead.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie urged the public to remain vigilant as authorities investigate the killings and work to find and arrest whoever is responsible.

“Currently we have numerous police resources, both uniform and plain clothes officers investigating both incidents," Shelkie said in a news release.

"Given that both shootings happened within two hours of each other and in public places, we are asking the public to remain vigilant and mindful of any suspicious activity they may see in the community and report it to police."

Anyone with information on the shootings can contact Kamloops RCMP or Crime Stoppers.