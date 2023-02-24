2 injured in Vancouver explosion, firefighters say

Two people were treated for burns and lacerations after an explosion at the Marine Building in downtown Vancouver Friday evening, according to firefighters.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Assistant Chief Dan Nichols told CTV News crews arrived at the intersection of Burrard and Hastings streets shortly after 6 p.m. and saw a "ball of flame" going up the side of the building.

Video posted on Twitter shows thick black smoke and flames apparently coming from the sidewalk outside the historic building, which was once Vancouver's tallest.

Nichols said crews were able to knock the fire down and worked to protect the building's interior. He said it appears that few people were inside at the time of the explosion.

The cause of the incident was still under investigation when Nichols spoke to CTV News, but he said it seemed as though the fire was electrical in nature. As of 7:30 p.m., crews were waiting for BC Hydro assistance.

VFRS Chief Karen Fry described the incident on Twitter as an "underground electrical vault fire."

Shortly after the explosion, TransLink tweeted that Waterfront Station had been closed due to a "police incident." In a statement, the transit agency confirmed that police had requested the closure because of an incident near Burrard and Hastings streets.

According to TransLink, a shuttle train is operating between Granville and Stadium-Chinatown stations. Passengers must switch trains at Stadium-Chinatown Station to continue their journeys.

Canada Line trains were also affected, terminating at Olympic Village Station, with shuttle trains operating between Olympic Village and Vancouver City Centre stations.

All SeaBus sailings were cancelled and a bus bridge was operating in their place, according to TransLink.