

CTV Vancouver





Two people have been rushed to hospital following a crash that closed the Fraser Highway in Langley Wednesday morning.

Police said two vehicles, each with only one occupant, collided at high-speed just before 7 a.m. in the area of 232 Street.

One driver had to be airlifted to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The other's injuries aren't believed to be as severe.

Police haven't determined what caused the crash, which halted traffic during the morning rush hour. Motorists have been told to consider alternative routes for their commute.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Langley RCMP detachment.