2 in hospital after rooftop parking lot in East Vancouver collapses

Two people have been taken to hospital after a rooftop parking lot collapsed in East Vancouver Thursday afternoon.

The collapse happened just before 1:30 p.m. at a building on Lougheed Highway between Rupert Street and Boundary Road, according to Vancouver Fire Rescue Service.

Dozens of emergency responders were on scene until late in the evening investigating the situation, including the Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Task Force.

"A Bobcat was doing some work on the section of the parkade roof that gave way," Asst. Chief Dan Moberg told CTV News. "A section of the rooftop parking lot then collapsed onto an office space below."

Some witnesses allege that about half a dozen people were trapped inside, but that has not been confirmed by officials.

"I was just walking by and I hear a big crash and I just see everybody running out and I was like, 'Holy! What's going on?'" said witness Grant William Johnson.

"The roof is collapsing and I see them all running out. And I was like 'Oh, That's a big thing,'" he continued.

In an email to CTV News, B.C. Emergency Health Services said four ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were taken to hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

CTV News reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for further updates, but has not heard back.