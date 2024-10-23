VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    Groups say Jewish students, staff at University of B.C. face hostile environment

    A woman and her dog walk past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, April 23, 2019. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press) A woman and her dog walk past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, April 23, 2019. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)
    A coalition of Jewish organizations says it is "deeply alarmed" by a rising tide of antisemitism at the University of British Columbia in recent weeks.

    A joint statement sent out by six groups, including the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver and Canadian Jewish Advocacy, says Jewish staff, students and faculty members at the university have faced "an increasingly hostile environment" since the start of the academic year.

    The statement lists incidents such as campus buildings being vandalized with antisemitic slogans, Jewish faculty members who were targeted by a smear campaign, and an anti-Israel student's club promoting violence and disinformation.

    The statement released Wednesday says they are grateful for ongoing conversations with the university's administration about the "growing threats" targeting the Jewish community, but more urgent actions are needed to address the hatred and harassment.

    The university says in a statement that it is working with the RCMP on one act of vandalism that was reported this month at Green College, where slogans were spray-painted on exterior walls and one window was broken.

    UBC spokesman Matthew Ramsey says the vandalism is "unacceptable" and contrary to the university's values, and any community members found to have been involved in this "will face disciplinary action."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024.  

