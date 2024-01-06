VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 2 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition, after Burnaby motorcycle crash

    Two people were taken to hospital, one of them in critical condition, after a crash involving a motorcycle in Burnaby Saturday afternoon.

    BC Emergency Health Services said it was called to the scene at the intersection of Grange Street and Chaffey Avenue shortly before 12:20 p.m.

    The agency said it dispatched three ground ambulances, and paramedics transported two patients to hospital, with one stable and the other in critical condition.

    Images from the scene show a heavily damaged motorcycle lying on its side on the roadway. Nearby, a white Jeep Cherokee can be seen with damage to its body above the passenger's side front wheel, as well as a shattered windshield.

    The motorcycle's front wheel appears to have become disconnected from the rest of the vehicle.

    Multiple police vehicles can be seen at the scene. CTV News has reached out to Burnaby RCMP for more information about the collision. This story will be updated if a response is received. 

    Images from the scene show a heavily damaged motorcycle lying on its side on the roadway. Nearby, a white Jeep Cherokee can be seen with damage to its body above the passenger's side front wheel, as well as a shattered windshield. (CTV)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat don't operate grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes

    Three of Canada's major airlines said they do not have Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in their fleet. The aircraft model has been temporarily grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when the jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff Friday.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News