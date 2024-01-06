2 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition, after Burnaby motorcycle crash

Two people were taken to hospital, one of them in critical condition, after a crash involving a motorcycle in Burnaby Saturday afternoon.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was called to the scene at the intersection of Grange Street and Chaffey Avenue shortly before 12:20 p.m.

The agency said it dispatched three ground ambulances, and paramedics transported two patients to hospital, with one stable and the other in critical condition.

Images from the scene show a heavily damaged motorcycle lying on its side on the roadway. Nearby, a white Jeep Cherokee can be seen with damage to its body above the passenger's side front wheel, as well as a shattered windshield.

The motorcycle's front wheel appears to have become disconnected from the rest of the vehicle.

Multiple police vehicles can be seen at the scene. CTV News has reached out to Burnaby RCMP for more information about the collision. This story will be updated if a response is received.

