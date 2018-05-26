

Two people are in critical condition after a crash that closed B.C.'s Highway 1 in both directions Saturday.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. just east of Bridal Falls. Two patients were transported to hospital by air ambulance.

DriveBC told drivers heading in or out of the Lower Mainland to expect heavy delays and congestion. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated time of re-opening was between 7 and 9 p.m.

The crash affected an area of the Trans-Canada Highway between Chilliwack and Hope. Witnesses at the scene posted photos to Twitter of air ambulances as well as ground ones.

DriveBC advised travellers to take alternate routes if possible. The available detours are Highway 9, Highway 7 and Flood Hope Road.

BCEHS paramedics attended the scene of a crash on #BCHwy1 east of #BridalFalls. Call came in at 10:46am and multiple ambulances were dispatched. 2 patients were transported to hospital by air ambulance, both in a critical condition. — EmergHealthServices (@BC_EHS) May 26, 2018

UPDATE - CLOSED - #BCHwy1 - east of #BridalFalls due to a vehicle incident. Expect heavy delays and congestion. Estimated opening 7 - 9pm PM, use #BCHwy9 to #BCHwy7, as well as Flood Hope Rd as detour. #HopeBC #FraserValley — Drive BC (@DriveBC) May 26, 2018

Hwy 1 closed in both directions between Popkum and Hope. Closed until further notice @NEWS1130Traffic @DriveBC @TranBC pic.twitter.com/ddPOE5v3Vh — Jan Bosman (@jbosmannl) May 26, 2018