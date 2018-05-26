Two people are in critical condition after a crash that closed B.C.'s Highway 1 in both directions Saturday.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. just east of Bridal Falls. Two patients were transported to hospital by air ambulance.

DriveBC told drivers heading in or out of the Lower Mainland to expect heavy delays and congestion. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated time of re-opening was between 7 and 9 p.m.

The crash affected an area of the Trans-Canada Highway between Chilliwack and Hope. Witnesses at the scene posted photos to Twitter of air ambulances as well as ground ones.

DriveBC advised travellers to take alternate routes if possible. The available detours are Highway 9, Highway 7 and Flood Hope Road.

 

 