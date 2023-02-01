2 B.C. RCMP officers charged with manslaughter in Indigenous man's 2017 death

VICTORIA -

British Columbia's prosecution service says two RCMP officers are accused of manslaughter in the death of an Indigenous man in July 2017 in Prince George.

The service says three other Mounties from the same detachment are charged with attempting to obstruct justice in connection with the events that followed the arrest.

The service says in a statement that constables Paul Ste-Marie and Jean Francois Monette have been charged with manslaughter.

Sgt. Jon Eusebio Cruis and constables Arthur Dalman and Clarence MacDonald are accused of attempting to obstruct justice.

B.C.'s police watchdog investigated the death and sent a recommendation of charges to the prosecution service in May 2020.

The service says the charges were approved by an experienced criminal lawyer who has no prior or current connection with the officers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2023.