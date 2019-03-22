

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Maple Ridge say they arrested two people at the controversial "Anita Place" homeless camp this week.

"On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, as part of the RCMP’s duty to keep the peace, police attended the Anita Place encampment in the 11600 block of 223rd Street as the City of Maple Ridge continued work in the area," police said in a statement issued Friday.

According to the RCMP, that's when a woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a peace officer and a man was taken into custody under the Trespass Act.

Ivan Drury, 41, has been charged with one count of resisting or obstruction of a peace officer.

Drury was released on a number conditions, including that he keep the peace and be of good behaviour, report to a bail supervisor and not go within one metre of the outside fence at Anita Place.

The woman, who has not been identified, was released on a promise to appear in court and on the condition that she not go to the homeless camp, police said.

The arrests came a day before the B.C. government announced it is moving ahead with a project aimed at providing "temporary supportive homes" for the 47 people BC Housing says were living at the camp.

"Our goal is to quickly get people into housing where they can get the help and support they've long been needing, while working to close the camp in a managed way," Housing Minister Selina Robinson said in the statement on Wednesday.

"When we build housing for people who are homeless, the positive impacts don't end with the people being housed. The benefits extend into the community to the neighbours, businesses, first responders and everyone impacted by the camp."

Kamloops-based Horizon North will build the homes, which will feature self-contained suites with washrooms and kitchenettes. Coast Mental Health will operate the building, providing around-the-clock support for residents, and Fraser Health will provide clinical supports services for those who need it.

According to BC Housing, the project will take roughly five months to complete once construction starts in April.

An evacuation order issued by the city the week before following a string of fires at Anita Place prompted criticism by the housing minister, who encouraged city officials to work with the province to provide house for those living at the camp.