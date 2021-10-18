1st COVID-19 case update of the week from B.C.'s health ministry to cover 3 days' worth of data
British Columbians will get their first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, with information on how many people tested positive for the disease over a three-day period.
The update, which will be released in a written statement in the afternoon, will also reveal how many deaths and outbreaks were recorded over the weekend.
On Friday, health officials said 13 people died from the disease in a 24-hour period. As well, 667 more people tested positive.
Two of the deaths were in the Fraser Health region and the other 11 were in Interior Health.
Friday's cases brought the rolling daily average down to 563, from 574 on Thursday. It was the seventh straight day that the average declined.
Last week's final update came days after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced new restrictions for some of the Northern Health region.
As of Friday, personal gatherings – whether indoor or outdoor – are restricted to fully vaccinated people in parts of Northern B.C.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Tessa Vikander
