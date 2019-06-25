

The Canadian Press





The City of Burnaby says it is taking steps to receive certification as a living wage employer.

The living wage, calculated annually by the Living Wage for Families Campaign, is the hourly amount a family needs to cover basic expenses and -- based on a two child family with both parents working full time -- it's estimated in Metro Vancouver at $19.50 per hour.

To receive Living Wage Employer certification, all wages for direct staff, contract staff and contractors must not be below that amount.

Once certification is complete, Burnaby will join Port Coquitlam, New Westminster and Vancouver as the only cities in Metro Vancouver to become Living Wage Employers.