189 properties partially or fully lost to wildfires in B.C. Okanagan: officials

Eight properties in B.C.’s Okanagan have been added to the list of structures that have been significantly damaged or fully destroyed by recent wildfires, bringing the total to 189.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations revealed the latest additions in a statement Monday, shortly before providing its final daily update on the wildfire situation online at 10 a.m.

The additional properties identified are located in West Kelowna and the Regional District of Central Okanagan West Electoral Area A, according to officials, who say there have been no changes recorded in Kelowna, Lake Country or Westbank First Nation.

COEO director Sally Ginter says the centre is in the process of contacting all impacted home owners, and residents living in the areas where additional structure loss has been identified are being asked to recheck their property status online at cordemergency.ca/propertyinfo.

“We know waiting for the status of your property has been very stressful and it was really important that we shared what we knew when we knew it,” Ginter said at the news conference.

Officials provided an updated breakdown of the number of partial or full structure losses, which includes three in Lake Country, four in Kelowna, 19 in Westbank First Nation, 69 in West Kelowna and 94 in the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Lake Okanagan Resort has been counted as a ingle property, though officials note 150 units there have been impacted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.