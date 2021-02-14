VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 16 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures over the last few days.

All of the flights either took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between Jan. 31 and Feb. 11.

The BCCDC adds flights to its list when a passenger on board is confirmed to have had COVID-19, and are added as the centre learns of the exposures.

Details of the affected flights follow.

Jan. 31: WestJet flight 3315, Calgary to Comox

Feb. 3: Air Canada flight 210, Vancouver to Calgary

Feb. 3: Cathy Pacific flight 888, Hong Kong to Vancouver

Feb. 6: Air Canada flight 44, Vancouver to Delhi

Feb. 6: WestJet flight 139, Calgary to Vancouver

Feb. 7: Air Canada flight 8239, Terrace to Vancouver

Feb. 7: Air Canada flight 8414, Vancouver to Kelowna

Feb. 8: WestJet flight 126, Vancouver to Calgary

Feb. 8: WestJet flight 3106, Terrace to Vancouver

Feb. 9: Flair flight 8821, Toronto to Vancouver

Feb. 9: Air Canada flight 106, Vancouver to Toronto

Feb. 10: Air Canada flight 8550, Vancouver to Regina

Feb. 10: Canadian North flight 5T1501, Terrace to Edmonton

Feb. 11: Air Canada flight 103, Toronto to Vancouver

Feb. 11: Sunwing Airlines flight 2860, Mexico City to Vancouver

Feb. 11: Flair flight 8101, Vancouver to Toronto

Domestic travellers are not required to quarantine in British Columbia, but health officials have advised against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

Anyone arriving internationally, however, must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. They're also required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight, but that test can be taken up to 72 hours before they take off.

Anyone who was on one of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC's website.