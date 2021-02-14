Advertisement
16 flights added to B.C.’s list of COVID-19 exposures
A file photo of Kelowna International Airport in Kelowna, B.C.
VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 16 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures over the last few days.
All of the flights either took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between Jan. 31 and Feb. 11.
The BCCDC adds flights to its list when a passenger on board is confirmed to have had COVID-19, and are added as the centre learns of the exposures.
Details of the affected flights follow.
- Jan. 31: WestJet flight 3315, Calgary to Comox
- Feb. 3: Air Canada flight 210, Vancouver to Calgary
- Feb. 3: Cathy Pacific flight 888, Hong Kong to Vancouver
- Feb. 6: Air Canada flight 44, Vancouver to Delhi
- Feb. 6: WestJet flight 139, Calgary to Vancouver
- Feb. 7: Air Canada flight 8239, Terrace to Vancouver
- Feb. 7: Air Canada flight 8414, Vancouver to Kelowna
- Feb. 8: WestJet flight 126, Vancouver to Calgary
- Feb. 8: WestJet flight 3106, Terrace to Vancouver
- Feb. 9: Flair flight 8821, Toronto to Vancouver
- Feb. 9: Air Canada flight 106, Vancouver to Toronto
- Feb. 10: Air Canada flight 8550, Vancouver to Regina
- Feb. 10: Canadian North flight 5T1501, Terrace to Edmonton
- Feb. 11: Air Canada flight 103, Toronto to Vancouver
- Feb. 11: Sunwing Airlines flight 2860, Mexico City to Vancouver
- Feb. 11: Flair flight 8101, Vancouver to Toronto
Domestic travellers are not required to quarantine in British Columbia, but health officials have advised against non-essential travel within Canada for months.
Anyone arriving internationally, however, must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. They're also required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight, but that test can be taken up to 72 hours before they take off.
Anyone who was on one of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.
B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC's website.