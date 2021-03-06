VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added several new flights to its list of possible public COVID-19 exposures.

The 15 flights, the majority of which were domestic, either took off from or landed in Vancouver between Feb. 21 and March 4.

Details of the affected flights follow:

Feb. 21: Delta flight 3702, Seattle to Vancouver

Feb. 24: Air Canada flight 311, Montreal to Vancouver

Feb. 25, EVA Air flight 9, Vancouver to Taipei

Feb. 26: Air Canada flight 223, Calgary to Vancouver

Feb. 26: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8240, Vancouver to Terrace

Feb. 28: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8069, Vancouver to Victoria

Feb. 28: Air India flight 185, Delhi to Vancouver

Feb. 28: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8239, Terrace to Vancouver

March 1: Flair Airlines flight 8822, Vancouver to Calgary

March 1: Pacific Coastal flight 8P1303, Vancouver to Penticton

March 1: WestJet flight 112, Vancouver to Calgary

March 3: Air Canada flight 45, Delhi to Vancouver

March 3: Air Canada flight 123, Toronto to Vancouver

March 3: Air Canada flight 45, New Delhi to Vancouver

March 4: Air Canada flight 8236, Vancouver to Terrace

Anyone who was on any of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

International travellers bound for Canada are required to present a negative test taken within 72 hours of boarding their flights. They're also required to self-isolate for 14 days, including three in a government-approved quarantine hotel.

No such restrictions exist for domestic flights, though health officials have been advising against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a known case of the coronavirus. Instead, exposure notifications are published on the BCCDC website.