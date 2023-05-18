140 kilograms of meth destined for New Zealand seized in B.C.

A massive amount of methamphetamine destined for New Zealand was seized in B.C. earlier this year, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

In a news release Thursday, the CBSA said it stopped a shipment containing 140 kilograms of meth at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility on March 30.

"The shipment was identified based on intelligence provided by the New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs Service," CBSA said in its release, adding that it continues to work closely with international partners to prevent illicit drug smuggling at Canadian borders.

"CBSA officers conducted an examination of a container that was bound for export and believed to be destined for New Zealand."

With the assistance of Metro Vancouver's Detector Dog Service, officers discovered a white, crystal-like substance in the shipment, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

"New Zealand Police and the New Zealand Customs Service are pleased to have contributed to the methamphetamine seizure in Canada stopping its export. The risk of transnational organized crime impacts us all. This result really highlights the value of sharing information with international partners to prevent cross-border crime," reads a joint statement from New Zealand Customs Service intelligence manager Bruce Berry and New Zealand Police Insp. Tom Gollan.

The CBSA said the Pacific region was responsible for 653 methamphetamine seizures from 2018 to 2022 — totaling to approximately 2,038 kilograms.

Anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity is asked to contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.