14 temperature records broken across B.C. as heat wave continues

More than a dozen daily temperature records fell across B.C. Monday amid an ongoing heat wave that has prompted weather warnings for much of the province.

A total of 14 communities experienced their hottest Aug. 14 on record, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The highest temperature recorded was in the Lillooet area, where the mercury soared to 40.7 C, topping the previous daily record of 39.1 set in 2021.

The oldest record to fall was in Yoho National Park, where Monday's high of 30.6 exceeded the previous daily record of 29.4 set in 1930.

The full list of new temperature records for Aug. 14 includes, in alphabetical order:

Cache Creek area – new record of 39.2, old record of 37 set in 1981

Cranbrook area – new record of 36.3, old record of 35.9 set in 1994

Golden area – new record of 34.6, old record of 34.4 set in 1956

Kelowna area – new record of 37.9, old record of 37.3 set in 1998

Lillooet area – new record of 40.7, old record of 39.1 set in 2021

Malahat area – new record of 33.2, old record of 31.3 set in 2004

Nakusp area – new record of 35.4, old record of 35 set in 1973

Pemberton area – new record of 39.5, old record of 38.1 set in 2004

Pitt Meadows area – new record of 33.5, old record of 32.7 set in 2010

Port Alberni area – new record of 37.5, old record of 36.7 set in 1933

Revelstoke area – new record of 37.5, old record of 36.1 set in 1945

Tatlayok Lake area – new record of 33.9, old record of 33.5 set in 2004

Trail area – new record of 39.8, old record of 38 set in 1994

Yoho National Park area – new record of 30.6, old record of 29.4 set in 1930

The ECCC website notes the listed records "may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report."

Several other daily heat records were broken on Sunday, including in Agassiz and Hope.

While forecasters are not expecting the kind of extreme conditions experienced during the province's deadly 2021 heat dome, officials have still urged the public to exercise caution and consider the risks associated with hot weather.

There were 11 regional heat warnings in effect as of Tuesday morning, including in Whistler, where daytime highs of 37 C are in the forecast through Wednesday.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," reads ECCC's warning. "Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions."

Another 10 areas were under special weather statements due to the heat.

Temperatures along the South Coast are expected to decrease by a few degrees Thursday as a strong ridge of high pressure over the region begins to break down, according to the weather agency.