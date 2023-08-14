Hot week in B.C. starts with 3 high temperature records broken on Aug. 13

As a heat wave rolls through British Columbia this week, three areas have already experienced historic temperature highs.

Sunday was the hottest Aug. 13 on record for Agassiz, Hope and Malahat, according to preliminary data by Environment and Climate Change Canada .

In Hope, the temperature hit 37.8 C, which is nearly three degrees higher than the 34.7 C record set in 2010.

Aggasiz surpassed its old high of 33.1 C, which was also set in 2010, by 2.1 degrees Sunday.

The last time temperatures reached 33.1 C on Aug. 13 in Malahat was in 2021. On Sunday, it was just 0.1 degrees hotter.

ECCC notes online that its summary is not a complete final report, as it may contain preliminary or unofficial information.