128 Street closed as Surrey Mounties execute search warrant
CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 3:12PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 19, 2019 3:13PM PDT
Mounties have shut down part of 128 Street in Surrey as they conduct a search warrant connected to a drug investigation.
In a tweet, the RCMP said its officers are in the 6400 block of 128, adding that the street is closed to traffic between 64 and 66 avenues.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available