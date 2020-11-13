VANCOUVER -- It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, at least for people tuned to 103.5 QM/FM.

The Vancouver radio station flipped the switch to non-stop holiday music at 4 p.m. Friday, marking the earliest transition yet for what's become an annual tradition.

QM/FM host Ray Grover said the station, which is owned by Bell Media, parent company of CTV News, decided people could use a little extra cheer this year.

"We did a very scientific study with our Christmas spirit meter," he said. "We found that everybody in Vancouver has pretty much had it with 2020, and they want a little joy and a little fun and a little spirit."

This is the 11th year the FM radio station has rebranded as "All Christmas, all the time" ahead of the holidays.