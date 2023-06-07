$100K reward offered in exchange for help finding one of Canada’s most wanted men: VPD
A reward of $100,000 is up for grabs as police in Metro Vancouver renew calls for help finding 36-year-old Cody Timothy Casey—a man wanted Canada-wide for a total of 17 drugs and firearms offences.
The Vancouver Police Department is partnering with Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers and the Bolo Program in hopes of encouraging people to come forward with tips on Casey’s whereabouts, according to a statement issued Wednesday.
Casey is facing charges related to the production and trafficking of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, as well as firearm offences, following an investigation the VPD launched in February 2020.
Casey was arrested on July 30 of that year and released on bail with several conditions—including having to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet—according to the Bolo Program’s website.
Within two weeks of his scheduled trial in April 2022, police say he cut off his ankle bracelet.
While investigators suspect Casey has left Canada, they also believe there are people in Metro Vancouver who have information on his whereabouts, according to Wednesday’s release.
Casey is described as a brown-haired, brown-eyed man who stands six feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to police.
The Bolo Program is “a breakthrough initiative leveraging social media, technology and innovative engagement” with the goal of encouraging citizens to help find Canada’s most wanted, the website explains.
Casey is listed as number three on the program’s top 25 list of most wanted people in Canada.
The website includes the warning “Take no action to apprehend Casey yourself. He may be armed and dangerous.”
The $100,000 reward is available until Nov. 23, and the successful tipster will have one year from the date of Casey’s arrest to claim the prize.
Anyone with information can call Vancouver police at 604-717-9979 or make anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada ends pause on hikes, raises policy rate by 25 basis points
The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on Wednesday, its first increase since pausing hikes in January.
WATCH | Rate hike 'may be the last straw' for some homeowners: mortgage broker
With the latest hike bringing Canada's key interest rates to levels not seen since 2001, one mortgage broker is warning that it may be 'the last straw' for some homeowners with variable mortgages.
Wildfire smoke blankets Ontario, Quebec, air quality plummets, affects activities
Poor air quality is forecast to persist into the weekend across parts of Ontario, as plumes of wildfire smoke blanket the province and prompt school boards to limit outdoor activities.
Canadians want revenge on Bernardo, but that's not how prison works: ex-official
One of the architects of the law that governs Canada's prison system says it's understandable people want revenge on killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo, but that's not what the prison system is designed for.
Indigo founder Heather Reisman retires, almost half of board steps down
Indigo founder Heather Reisman announced she is retiring as almost half of the book retailer's board of directors steps down.
Kids and social media: Tips for developing positive habits before it's too late
With social media ever-present in modern life, figuring out when and how to introduce it to children is something every parent will have to deal with eventually. CTV's Your Morning spoke to a child-life specialist about how parents can have that conversation and be positive role models too.
'We've never seen this before': Canada's unprecedented fire season adds pressure to crews
The start to wildfire season is adding pressure to fire crews who for some have been working the last month straight to protect communities in Canada.
Sleep, don't scroll: Tips to avoid sleep procrastination
Being a 'sleep procrastinator' might not only make you grumpy the next day, it can put your health at risk. A sleep expert shares tips for making sure bedtime is shut-eye time.
Pope Francis will have abdominal surgery and stay in the hospital for several days
Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital for surgery Wednesday to repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the latest malady to befall the 86-year-old pontiff who had part of his colon removed two years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Man missing from Lake Cowichan found dead
A 39-year-old man who was reported missing from Lake Cowichan has been found dead. Mounties say the body of Matthew Mueller was discovered on Tuesday.
-
BC Ferries cancels all Brentwood Bay to Mill Bay sailings
BC Ferries is warning travellers that all sailings between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay on Vancouver Island have been cancelled Wednesday.
-
Victoria to host Hockey Day in Canada
Victoria will host the 2024 Hockey Day in Canada event, which will see all seven of Canada's NHL teams in the Inner Harbour to celebrate the sport.
Calgary
-
Heat warning in place for Calgary and surrounding areas
It's going to get hot in Calgary and several other communities, Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning.
-
Goat Haunt reopens between Waterton Lakes and Glacier National Parks
A pedestrian and watercraft trail between Waterton Lakes National Park and Glacier National Park has reopened for the summer season.
-
Emergency crews called to crash on Highway 2 south of Calgary
At least one person is in life-threatening condition following a crash on Highway 2 south of the city, officials have confirmed.
Edmonton
-
Forest Heights robbery victim shot to death, case officially a homicide
The man who was killed during a robbery in Forest Heights on Monday was shot, an autopsy has confirmed.
-
'We never give up': RCMP helicopter joins search for 14-year-old boy in North Saskatchewan River
An RCMP helicopter is assisting with the search for the 14-year-old boy who went missing in the North Saskatchewan River nearly 48 hours ago.
-
Bank of Canada ends pause on hikes, raises policy rate by 25 basis points
The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on Wednesday, its first increase since pausing hikes in January.
Toronto
-
Conditions expected to worsen as wildfire smoke pushes Toronto air quality to 'high-risk' levels
The air quality in Toronto has become so polluted due to forest fires in Quebec and Ontario that strenuous outdoor activities could leave you coughing and with an itchy throat.
-
Indigo founder Heather Reisman retires, almost half of board steps down
Indigo founder Heather Reisman announced she is retiring as almost half of the book retailer's board of directors steps down.
-
Mississauga homebuilder tried to charge buyer $518K more for property without any supporting documentation: regulatory body
A regulatory body has revoked the licence of a Mississauga homebuilder after it says that the company demanded that a buyer pay an additional $518,000 for a property that they already had a contract to purchase.
Montreal
-
Wildfires force more communities to be evacuated in Quebec
Further evacuations are necessary in Abitibi and Nord-du-Québec due to forest fires. Although the situation has improved on the North Shore due to rain, no precipitation is expected further west until Monday.
-
Conservative leader says French-language law makes Quebec a 'laughingstock'
In an interview on CJAD 800 Radio, Quebec Conservative Party leader Eric Duhaime said the new measures in place related to Quebec's ammendments to the French Language Charter have made Quebec a 'laughingstock' and that phone and website messages are 'offensive.'
-
Canadians want revenge on Bernardo, but that's not how prison works: ex-official
One of the architects of the law that governs Canada's prison system says it's understandable people want revenge on killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo, but that's not what the prison system is designed for.
Winnipeg
-
Car crash causing Wednesday morning road closures on Main Street
A section of Main Street is closed on Wednesday morning following a car crash in the area.
-
Downtown Winnipeg building could become new hotel
Big changes could be coming to a large, empty building on Broadway in Winnipeg.
-
Missing woman last seen in May: WPS
The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about the well-being of a missing 18-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in several weeks.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon bakery sees business rise after hiring newcomers from Ukraine
A willingness to hire newcomers to Canada has brought new business to Nestor’s Bakery.
-
Saskatoon garage fire could be arson, investigator says
A Saskatoon fire investigator says a blaze that destroyed a garage in the Kelsey Woodlawn neighbourhood on Tuesday could be arson.
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Moosomin First Nation death
A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in a death on the Moosomin First Nation.
Regina
-
Heat warnings end for Regina, continue in southeast Sask.
Environment Canada has dropped heat warnings for Regina Wednesday morning as some temperature moderation is expected in the coming days.
-
Bank of Canada ends pause on hikes, raises policy rate by 25 basis points
The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on Wednesday, its first increase since pausing hikes in January.
-
Trial for man accused of brother's death resumes, appears in court by video
The trial for the man accused of his brother’s death resumed on Tuesday morning, with the accused appearing in court by video.
Atlantic
-
Shelburne volunteer fire chief says wildfire efforts have 'been a fight'
The chief of the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department says the blaze near Barrington Lake, which is now classified as “held,” is unlike anything he’s ever seen.
-
IN PHOTOS: Damage, destruction left behind by Halifax-area wildfire
Halifax media outlets were given a tour of the neighbourhoods hardest hit by the Tantallon wildfire Tuesday afternoon and saw firsthand the damage and destruction left behind.
-
Irving Oil weighing its options, including the possible sale of its assets
Irving Oil says it’s undertaking a “strategic review” with an eye to its future. In a release Wednesday, the company says it’s looking at a number of options, including the sale of its assets.
London
-
More Dundas Street roadwork underway
Construction has started on Dundas Street between Quebec and Egerton streets. The work is for the East London Link and is expected to take about two months to complete.
-
'Widespread smoke' prompts special air quality statement
As wildfires continue to burn in Northern Ontario and Quebec, a special air quality statement has been issued for London and surrounding areas.
-
Lifejacket credited with saving life of wayward swimmer in Lake Huron
A lifejacket and a swift response by the community are credited with saving the life of a swimmer who had drifted from shore near Grand Bend last weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Wildfire west of Sudbury prompts evacuation order, total active fires in northern Ont. grows to 54
A northern Ontario forest fire that started west of Sudbury on Sunday morning has grown to more than 1,000 hectares and has prompted officials to issue an evacuation order for the immediate area as the number of active fires in the region grows.
-
Bank of Canada ends pause on hikes, raises policy rate by 25 basis points
The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on Wednesday, its first increase since pausing hikes in January.
-
Two winning tickets sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Two lucky lottery ticket holders in British Columbia and Ontario will split the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Six Region of Waterloo councillors announce support for amalgamation
One unified city – that’s what six Region of Waterloo councillors say they want when it comes to the future of the region’s municipal governance.
-
Waterloo region school boards postpone track meets as air quality expected to reach 'high risk' Wednesday
High levels of air pollution have developed in Waterloo region and Wellington County as smoke plumes from wildfires burning in Quebec and northeastern Ontario continue to blow into the region, Environment Canada says.
-
Plan to build tallest towers in Kitchener sees pushback at neighbourhood meeting
The plan to build what would be the tallest towers in Kitchener came under the scrutiny of those who would be living nearby.