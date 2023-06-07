$100K reward offered in exchange for help finding one of Canada’s most wanted men: VPD

A reward of $100,000 is up for grabs as police in Metro Vancouver renew calls for help finding 36-year-old Cody Timothy Casey—a man wanted Canada-wide for a total of 17 drugs and firearms offences.

The Vancouver Police Department is partnering with Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers and the Bolo Program in hopes of encouraging people to come forward with tips on Casey’s whereabouts, according to a statement issued Wednesday.

Casey is facing charges related to the production and trafficking of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, as well as firearm offences, following an investigation the VPD launched in February 2020.

Casey was arrested on July 30 of that year and released on bail with several conditions—including having to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet—according to the Bolo Program’s website.

Within two weeks of his scheduled trial in April 2022, police say he cut off his ankle bracelet.

While investigators suspect Casey has left Canada, they also believe there are people in Metro Vancouver who have information on his whereabouts, according to Wednesday’s release.

Casey is described as a brown-haired, brown-eyed man who stands six feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to police.

The Bolo Program is “a breakthrough initiative leveraging social media, technology and innovative engagement” with the goal of encouraging citizens to help find Canada’s most wanted, the website explains.

Casey is listed as number three on the program’s top 25 list of most wanted people in Canada.

The website includes the warning “Take no action to apprehend Casey yourself. He may be armed and dangerous.”

The $100,000 reward is available until Nov. 23, and the successful tipster will have one year from the date of Casey’s arrest to claim the prize.

Anyone with information can call Vancouver police at 604-717-9979 or make anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.