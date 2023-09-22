1 RCMP officer killed, 2 seriously injured while executing search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.

One RCMP officer was killed and two others were seriously injured while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday.

The suspect was also shot and sustained serious injuries, according to an official statement issued by Mounties Friday afternoon.

"The attending officers became engaged in an altercation with a man which resulted in multiple officers being injured and the man being shot," B.C. RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said in a media release.

"Emergency Health Services transported all injured to hospital, but one of the officers was shot and succumbed to their injuries."

Mounties said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed and will investigate the officer's death and the injuries to the other officers.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. – which is the civilian agency that looks into all incidents involving police that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public – has been called to investigate the actions of police.

The neighbouring city of Pitt Meadows confirmed on social media Friday afternoon that an officer from the Ridge Meadows detachment – which serves the cities of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge – had been killed in the line of duty.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims as well as our local officers," the post reads.

Authorities said little about what unfolded on Glen Drive in Coquitlam Friday morning, but from the start, reports were dire.

Premier David Eby was addressing the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention as the incident was occurring, and he began his remarks to reporters after the speech by acknowledging that there had been a "critical incident" in Coquitlam involving the RCMP.

Earlier in the day, police said they were responding to an "ongoing incident" that closed a main road in Coquitlam. Witnesses reported hearing shots fired as part of a standoff at a condo building.

Coquitlam RCMP said only that Glen Drive had been closed between Pinetree Way and High Street, and asked the public to avoid the area.

Heavily armed officers from the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team could be seen at the scene, and witnesses told CTV News they had observed a police officer limping out of the building with blood all over his leg, and another person being stretchered out.

The area where the incident occurred is Coquitlam's civic centre. City hall is about a block away, and the city's Glen Pine Pavilion is located within the section of road that was closed.

On its official Twitter account, the city announced that as a result of Friday's incident, all programs and activities at the pavilion would be cancelled for the day.