1 in critical condition after serious South Vancouver car crash

One person is in hospital in critical condition after a serious crash between two vehicles in South Vancouver early Sunday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services said the collision happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Southeast Marine Drive and Fraser Street.

One person is in critical condition while two others are in stable condition, according to BCEHS.

Video from the scene shows both cars involved—a white SUV and a gold sedan—were heavily damaged.

The SUV has a bashed-in front-right corner, while one side of the sedan is completely crumpled. Chunks of metal and a tire are seen strewn on the road.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed it is investigating the cause of the crash.