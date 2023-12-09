1 hospitalized, mobility scooter overturned at scene of Maple Ridge crash

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition after a crash in Maple Ridge Saturday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News paramedics responded to the intersection of Dewdney Trunk Road and 222 Street shortly before 10 a.m., describing the injured patient as a pedestrian.

Images from the scene suggest there was a collision between a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck and a mobility scooter. The latter vehicle could be seen lying on its side in a crosswalk on the roadway, with the truck stopped next to it.

Police had closed the intersection to traffic and placed evidence markers on each vehicle, as well as next to several items scattered across the roadway.

CTV News has reached out to Ridge Meadows RCMP for more information about the crash. This story will be updated if a response is received.