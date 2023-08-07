1 dead after vehicle crashed into parked semi truck at Hwy 91 pullout in Delta

A damaged vehicle was towed from the site of a fatal collision in Delta, B.C. on Aug. 7, 2023. Police say the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle is dead after crashing into an unoccupied semi truck that was parked at the Highway 99 truck pullout. A damaged vehicle was towed from the site of a fatal collision in Delta, B.C. on Aug. 7, 2023. Police say the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle is dead after crashing into an unoccupied semi truck that was parked at the Highway 99 truck pullout.

