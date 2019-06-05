

CTV News Vancouver





One person is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and car near Mission, B.C. Tuesday night.

The vehicles were driving on the Lougheed Highway near the Deroche Bridge when they crashed at around 9 p.m.

Tragically, the motorcycle rider died at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics and firefighters who rushed to help.

The cause of the collision hasn't been confirmed, but police are continuing to investigate what happened.