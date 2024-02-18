1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash on Highway 1 in Burnaby

One person has died and two others were taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

First responders were called to Highway 1 eastbound near the Sprott Street exit around 3:45 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision, Mounties said in a statement. Police were told that one vehicle with four people in it had stopped on the side of the highway near the exit ramp where it was hit by an SUV.

“When police arrived, they located one female passenger deceased. Three other female passengers were transported to the hospital, with two of them in critical condition,” Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj said, adding that the driver of the SUV had minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

The fatal crash is still under investigation but Kalanj said impairment is not suspected.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of everyone involved. This is a tragedy that will affect so many,” his statement continued.

In an email, Kalanj confirmed that all of the victims are adults.

Mounties are urging anyone with information or dashcam video to call 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2024-5652.