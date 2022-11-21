1 dead, 1 critically injured in Prince Rupert, B.C. mall shooting: RCMP

PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. -

Mounties in Prince Rupert, B.C., say one person is dead and another has been critically injured in a shooting in the Ocean Centre Mall.

Police say they were called to the mall Monday morning for a "serious police incident."

A statement from police says the situation is unfolding and they are asking residents to avoid the mall as their officers work to gather evidence.

Staff Sgt. Dave Uppal says that they know of the trauma this shooting will have on many people and supports are in place for those who may need help.

Eryn Collins, a spokeswoman with the Northern Health authority, says their Prince Rupert health unit is in the mall, but the incident did not take place in the unit.

She says the offices have been closed until further notice and clients who have appointments have been informed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.