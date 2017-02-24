

Update: A woman's body was found on the grounds of a Vancouver high school Friday, but police say her death is not suspicious in nature.

A passerby noticed the woman, whose name hasn't been released, in the garden area of David Thompson Secondary School around noon.

The cause hasn't been released, but the Vancouver Police Department said detectives and coroners have confirmed it was not suspicious.

Previous story: A Vancouver high school was behind police tape Friday after the discovery of a woman's body.

Const. Jason Doucette said detectives were being dispatched to David Thompson Secondary school to determine if the death is suspicious.

The body was found at the southwest corner of the school, near East 55th Avenue and Argyle Street.

Classes were not in session when the grim discovery was made, because it is a professional day.

Doucette said it's not believed the public is at risk, based on initial information.