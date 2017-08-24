Mounties performed tactical evacuations of several properties near Kelowna as a growing wildfire threatened the area.

The blaze burning on the north side of Highway 33 East, just outside the city, was reported Thursday at around 1:30 p.m., officials said.

The BC Wildfire Service estimated that the fire had grown to an estimated 300 hectares by 5 p.m. Two hours later, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural development estimated it had grown to 380 hectares.

Classified at that time as "out of control," firefighters battled the blaze from the ground and by air. The ministry warned that structures are in the area, though it was not yet known whether any had been damaged.

As crews worked to gain control of the wildfire, members of the RCMP went door to door in the Joe Rich area to inform residents they had to leave.

The evacuation order affects residents in the area bordered by Walker Hill, Big White Road, Mission Creek and Joe Rich Creek, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said. Approximately 474 properties and 1,100 people reside in the evacuation zone.

An emergency support centre was being set up at Willow Park Church, located at 439 Highway 33 West in Kelowna, and volunteers were on-hand starting at 5 p.m. Volunteers with the ALERT organization are also assisting residents with domestic animals.

Highway 33 East was closed in both directions from the Gallaghers Road intersection to Big White Road to allow emergency crews to access the area. Mounties asked members of the public to use a different route during evacuation.

Drivers looking for updates on the closure can check www.drivebc.ca.

Those affected are encouraged to check www.cordemergency.ca frequently for updates on the situation, and are reminded to call 911 only in case of emergency.