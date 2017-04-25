As the international battle on softwood lumber tariffs heats up, Liberal Leader Christy Clark is vowing to fight what she believes in an unfair trade action that puts B.C. jobs at risk.

"My message to B.C. forest workers, their families and producers is this: We are here for you. We will fight for you. And we will not give up," Clark said in a statement issued Monday night.

"We will fight the unfounded claims of the U.S. lumber production lobby and the unwarranted and unfair duties placed on Canadian lumber products."

Her pronouncement comes just hours after an announcement by the U.S. Trump administration that would see import duties of up to 24 per cent slapped onto Canadian softwood imports.

The U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) says the duties would be retroactive for 90 days.

The spat over softwood sits squarely in the middle of a much larger issue: The renegotiating of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed publicly.

"We love Canada, wonderful people, wonderful country, but they have been very good about taking advantage of us through NAFTA," Trump told a conservative news gathering Monday in what appears to be his opening shot in a cross-border battle over wood products.

Clark says she will meet cabinet members to discuss the developments and determine further actions to reach a fair deal with the U.S.

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan seized the news as an opportunity to slam the fact Clark has yet to secure a deal.

In a statement, Horgan said her inaction has put thousands of B.C. jobs at risk and the province deserves a premier that will vigorously fight the “unfair” tariffs.

British Columbia is the largest exporter of softwood lumber to the U.S., and the industry supports approximately 145,000 jobs in the province, according to the BC Lumber Trade Union.

President Susan Yurkovich said the newly-announced duties are unwarranted, without merit and would create price volatility in the lumber market in North America – in particular driving up prices for consumers in the U.S.

American demand for lumber currently exceeds what the U.S. industry currently produces, she says, adding that that demand will grow in coming years with the rise of construction and housing starts.

"There is enough North American demand to grow the U.S. industry while also allowing Canada to supply its U.S. customers as we have been doing for decades," she said.

In 2015, 59 per cent of B.C.'s softwood lumber exports were sent to the U.S., says Clark.

Jim Carr, Natural Resources Minister, said the federal government "strongly disagrees" with the decision to impose "an unfair and punitive duty" on Canadian lumber.

Carr says the feds will rigorously defend the industry by all means possible, including litigation.

"In ruling after ruling since 1983, international tribunals have disproved the unfounded subsidy and injury allegations from the U.S. industry. We have prevailed in the past and we will do so again," said Carr.

— Christy Clark (@christyclarkbc) April 25, 2017