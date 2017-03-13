RCMP are looking for a black car in connection with a brazen daytime shooting that sent a man to hospital in North Vancouver.

Mounties said the incident occurred in the 800-block of East 12th Street Monday afternoon, and a 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. The North Vancouver resident is in serious but stable condition.

Cpl. Richard De Jong said the "unsettling incident" appears to be targeted and there is no risk to the public.

Witnesses reported seeing a black Nissan sedan speeding away from the area, and police are now asking for help identifying the vehicle and the suspect or suspects.

Police could be seen stopping vehicles on Highway 1 on the North Shore, and witnesses reported seeing a police presence on the Lions Gate Bridge.

The RCMP has not confirmed whether their presence on the highway and bridge is related to the shooting.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott and Norma Reid

North Vancouver RCMP say a man has been taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. Area on East 12th Street taped off near Gladstone. pic.twitter.com/LOVAOxh58V — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) March 13, 2017