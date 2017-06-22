

CTV Vancouver





Police are now calling the death of a man at an East Vancouver mall accidental, but say it’s still unclear how he died.

Emergency crews were called to Kingsgate Mall on East Broadway near Kingsway around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, and found a person in medical distress.

That man was given CPR on scene but later died in hospital.

Officers have not publicly identified the man, but said that he was 24 and visiting the city from the U.K. He'd been in Vancouver less than 24 hours.

Const. Jason Doucette said officers are working with the consulate to reach the man's parents and make arrangements.

At first, the police department said it was investigating the incident as a suspicious death, but later said it believed the death was an "unfortunate accident."

A section of the parking lot was cordoned off by police tape and officers could be seen examining a backpack, as well as the sloped roof next to the lot.

The VPD says it is working with the BC Coroners Office to determine what led to the death, including whether the man was intoxicated.

The manager of the mall told CTV Vancouver police went over the security video from several angles but all of the cameras miss the angle where the victim was located.

Anyone who witnessed or heard anything at the time is asked to call police.

"Every little piece of information could help," Doucette said.