A tour bus hit pedestrians in downtown Vancouver Sunday morning, injuring at least four people and trapping some underneath.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. on Burrard Street, near Canada Place. The bus hit the back of vehicle.

Witnesses told CTV they believe the occupants of the vehicle were loading or unloading their luggage when the bus struck them—trapping three of them underneath.

First responders rescued one woman from beneath the bus and used wood to rescue a second man who was trapped. The third man who was trapped took much longer to rescue, and responders were seen performing CPR on him before he was taken to hospital.

According to police, two of the trapped victims have serious life-threatening injuries, and one has minor injuries.

A fourth person was also taken to hospital earlier.

A paramedic on scene said there were 27 people on the bus, including the driver. The driver was still in his seat during the rescue and appeared distraught.

Everyone on the bus stayed put while responders rescued the three trapped people. Afterwards, they were let off one by one to give statements.

"I heard the sound, the crash. And I saw all the excitement," said one man who was at Canada Place with his grandchildren. "It was pretty sad."

The Vancouver Trolley Company has confirmed the bus is one of theirs. The side of the bus said it was the free shuttle to the Capilano Suspension Bridge.

Nearly three hours after the incident, police were still on scene investigating.

With reports from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith, Scott Bills and Sarah MacDonald.

First responders are performing CPR are one person. Using heavy equipment to lift the bus #yvr pic.twitter.com/YrRMfcNJpa — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) August 13, 2017

.@VancouverPD conducting road closures in downtown #Vancouver due to bus accident near @CanadaPlace. Avoid Cordova and Burrard if possible. pic.twitter.com/sVdZyc6Lsf — Sarah MacDonald (@CTVSarah) August 13, 2017