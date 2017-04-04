A three-year-old girl who died on her second visit to the emergency room in as many days had an aggressive bacterial infection, not pneumonia as her family was told.

Nimrat Gill died Feb. 7 at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, after what initially seemed to be a cold quickly worsened.

Her parents brought her to the ER, but staff told them to treat her with Tylenol or Advil every few hours. When she started vomiting later that night, she was brought back, and died within five hours.

Initially the family was told by hospital staff that her worsening condition could be because of the blood work, or because her body was fighting a high fever. After her death, their family doctor received the X-rays taken while the tot was still alive, and they were told that Nimrat had a severe case of pneumonia that caused further infections.

But nearly two months after the girl's death, the Fraser Health Authority released an update on its investigation into her case.

Officials said the BC Coroners Service will make a formal determination of cause of death when its independent review is complete, but that Fraser Health's lab tests suggest she had a bacterial infection.

Nimrat had a fast-moving, aggressive form of Group A streptococcal disease. In most cases the disease causes mild illnesses like strep throat, but if it invades the lungs or blood it can be more serious. The bacteria is common, and easily transmitted through contact with a person who is infected, or their saliva or mucous.

Life-threatening cases of Strep A are rare, but there have been a number of reports recently about Canadians losing limbs. Earlier this year, a Manitoba mother lost three limbs to a strep infection, which her family initially believed to be the flu.

Conditions associated with invasive Strep A include meningitis, blood poisoning (septicemia), and necrotizing faciitis, often called "flesh-eating disease."

In light of Nimrat's diagnosis, Fraser Health is consulting with the vice president of medical affairs at BC Children's Hospital, who is an expert on care for severe pediatric infections. The VP, Dr. Niranjan Kissoon, reviewed the tot's care at the Abbotsford hospital, and submitted a report to Fraser Health with his recommendations.

As a result, Fraser Health is taking six actions, including sepsis screening for all pediatric patients regardless of symptoms, and implementing regular simulation training on what to do in pediatric emergencies.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber