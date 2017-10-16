Details are emerging about a five-vehicle crash in Surrey that left a 13-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries Sunday.

The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of 64 Avenue and 124 Street.

Surrey RCMP say the teen was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the back of a minivan involved in the pileup.

“My sister said that she flew out the van window and landed on the edge of our sidewalk at the end of our driveway,” said Marie Davidson, who witnessed the aftermath of the crash. “She was on the ground yelling, crying, kicking and it was a mess.”

At least half a dozen ambulances, police and firefighters were at the scene of the crash. The girl was rushed to hospital where she remains in critical, but stable condition. She is expcted to survive.

Investigators believe the driver of that same minivan, which was travelling north on 124 Street, failed to stop at the intersection.

“Two vehicles collided when one of them ran through a red light,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann of the Surrey RCMP.

"We don’t know now why he did run the red light. The red light is clearly visible in all directions at that intersection, but that will be something we will be exploring as the investigation continues."

Four other people were taken to hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be serious.

It’s unclear if speed played a role in the crash, but neighbours say fast cars are a problem in the area and are calling for more traffic enforcement.

“It’s really bad. There’s an accident almost every second, third week,” said Sadiq Sahib, who also saw the aftermath of the collision.

Police, meanwhile, are still trying to determine if they should recommend any charges and are reminding people of how important it is to buckle up.

“All the other occupants of that minivan walked away with essentially minor injuries,” Schumann said. “Had this girl been seat-belted in as well, likely, she would have walked away as well.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Mounties at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Michele Brunoro