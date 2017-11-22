Suspect sketch released after 10-year-old grabbed at school
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 10:25AM PST
Richmond RCMP have released a forensic sketch following a suspicious incident at Whiteside Elementary School on November 15th.
Mounties say a man was photographing the area with his cellphone while a 10-year-old student was running a lap outside.
As she was running toward the man, he allegedly grabbed her by the arm.
Police say the man is Asian, 40 to 50 years old, with a medium build, and he was wearing brown pants and a black-and-blue sweater at the time.