

The Canadian Press





Richmond RCMP have released a forensic sketch following a suspicious incident at Whiteside Elementary School on November 15th.

Mounties say a man was photographing the area with his cellphone while a 10-year-old student was running a lap outside.

As she was running toward the man, he allegedly grabbed her by the arm.

Police say the man is Asian, 40 to 50 years old, with a medium build, and he was wearing brown pants and a black-and-blue sweater at the time.