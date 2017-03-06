

CTV Vancouver





A 21-year-old accused of killing a fellow resident in his downtown Vancouver condo was arrested as police said he was about to board a Greyhound bus out of the city.

Sofien Kazdaghli, 39, was found dead inside a high-rise tower at 438 Seymour St. around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police announced Monday that the suspect was taken into custody at the Greyhound bus terminal shortly after noon on Sunday.

Diego Alphonso Huerta is now charged with second-degree murder.

Const. Jason Doucette said both men lived in the building and had a former relationship.

It's not known if either men was known to police, he added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD Major Crimes section.