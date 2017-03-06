Suspect in Vancouver condo murder arrested at Greyhound bus terminal
Sofien Kazdaghli was found dead inside this downtown Vancouver condo tower, and a 21-year-old man is now charged in his murder. (CTV)
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 2:08PM PST
Last Updated Monday, March 6, 2017 2:47PM PST
A 21-year-old accused of killing a fellow resident in his downtown Vancouver condo was arrested as police said he was about to board a Greyhound bus out of the city.
Sofien Kazdaghli, 39, was found dead inside a high-rise tower at 438 Seymour St. around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police announced Monday that the suspect was taken into custody at the Greyhound bus terminal shortly after noon on Sunday.
Diego Alphonso Huerta is now charged with second-degree murder.
Const. Jason Doucette said both men lived in the building and had a former relationship.
It's not known if either men was known to police, he added.
Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD Major Crimes section.