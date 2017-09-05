A suspect has been charged and the victims identified in connection with a double fatal shooting in Langley last week.

Mounties were called to the area of 232 Street and 64 Avenue for reports of a shooting at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 1.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The female victim, identified Tuesday as 34-year-old Brandy Petrie, died at the scene, while 20-year-old Avery Levely-Flescher died in hospital.

Their deaths are not random, police believe, but there is no information to suggest the shooting is linked to other crimes in the area.

A male suspect was located near the scene and taken into custody.

The suspect, 21-year-old Langley resident Travis MacPhail, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. MacPhail has also been charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, uttering threats and aggravated sexual assault.

Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the sexual assault allegation is not linked to either of the shooting victims, but did not provide more information on the charge.

"During the course of the investigation, the homicide investigation, our investigators learned that information and we had sufficient evidence to charge Mr. MacPhail with aggravated sexual assault," Jang said.

He said the charge of uttering threats were also not linked to the homicide victims.

Jang would not say whether he was known to the victims, as the case is now before the courts. He added that MacPhail was known to police but did not have a criminal record.