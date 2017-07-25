Homicide investigators have released surveillance camera footage as part of an investigation into a fatal shooting in Chilliwack, hoping the brief clips will inspire witnesses to come forward.

Two videos were released Tuesday in connection with a shooting that occurred July 21 in the parking lot of the Kal Tire on Progress Way.

Police were called to the lot shortly before 9 a.m., where they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took the lead on the case, and identified the victim as 33-year-old Yee Hung Chin.

Chin had recently moved to Chilliwack and was known to police.

"I can confirm that the victim has a criminal record for weapons possession and offences related to drug trafficking, and is associated to a gang out of Calgary," Cpl. Megan Foster said.

A review of the evidence gathered so far suggests his death was targeted.

In addition to the shooting scene at the Kal Tire location, police discovered a burning Dodge Caravan on Dyke Crest Road under the Vedder Bridge just a short time later.

IHIT said they believe the shooting occurred at 8:56 a.m., and the van was set fire and abandoned just six minutes later. Suspects then fled the scene of the burning vehicle in a white sedan and a dark coloured sedan, they said.

A video clip released to the public shows a black van pulling up outside Kal Tire. A man is seen getting out of the van and moving around the vehicle. While the video is blurry and taken from a distance, it appears to show the moment that Chin was shot. The man then gets back into the van and the driver pulls away.

A second video shows the van approaching at the area where it was left burning. The van is followed by the white sedan believed to be involved.

The investigation is ongoing and IHIT is urging witnesses of the shooting, the arson or the flight of suspects from the arson scene to come forward.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT), by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.