Police confirm a female stunt driver has died following an accident on the Deadpool 2 set in downtown Vancouver.

Few details have been confirmed, but witnesses told CTV News the crew was filming a stunt sequence involving a motorcycle at Jack Poole Plaza when something went wrong.

The stunt person appears to have lost control of the vehicle, which drove off set and through the window of Shaw Tower across the street.

She was loaded into an Advanced Life Support ambulance, which remained at the scene for about 45 minutes before driving off without its lights or sirens activated.

Police said investigators from WorkSafeBC have been called to the scene of the accident.