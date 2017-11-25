

The Canadian Press





Researchers at the University of British Columbia have good news for anyone questioning what's in their beef.

PhD students studying food science have developed a new way of identifying unwanted animal products in ground beef, using a laser-equipped spectrometer and statistical analysis.

The technique can detect both foreign species and offal -- such as hearts, livers, kidneys and stomachs -- mixed in with meat from the same species.

The study's lead author, Yaxi Hu, says animal products have different chemical compositions so their molecules react to energy from the laser in different ways.