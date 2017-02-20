

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - British Columbia's Liberal government had indicated its ready to spend money in today's provincial budget but the lineup for the surplus cash is long and expensive.

The budget comes a week after Premier Christy Clark said her government will pay back taxpayers in B.C. for their recent financial sacrifices.

This is expected to be B.C.'s fifth consecutive balanced budget and Finance Minister Mike de Jong says he believes the goodies he's put in today's document will be well received.

Earlier forecasts have pegged the surplus at $2.2-billion.

Lobby groups on the left and right of the political spectrum are calling on the government to scrap the long-running medical services premiums which have been rising for years and contributed $2.5-billion to government coffers last year.

Opposition New Democrat leader John Horgan says the government's budget relief measures ring hollow, especially promises to increase the budget for the troubled Children's Ministry.