

CTV Vancouver





Shocking video has surfaced of a racist confrontation between a woman and an elderly Filipino couple on SkyTrain.

According to witnesses, the three passengers were on the Millennium Line heading toward Brentwood Town Centre when the woman started shouting at the couple Monday.

Video of the confrontation that was later posted to Facebook shows her yelling, "I was born and raised right here" and "go back to the f---ing Philippines."

Paula Correa, who recorded the video on her cellphone, told CTV News it started because the woman felt the Filipino couple was making too much noise. According to Correa, the man apologized, and tried to explain that people speak loudly in the Philippines.

But things only got more heated from there. Correa said at one point the woman told the couple to "learn how to speak English," even though that's how they were communicating with her.

"Everything she was saying was ridiculous," Correa said. "The couple was replying to her perfectly fine."

Witnesses said the couple seemed shaken up, but a number of bystanders came to their defence and started arguing with the woman on their behalf.

In Correa's video, one man can be heard calling the woman racist, a charge she quickly denies.

"I am not racist, I asked them to talk a little lower," she says.

Transit Police were called and officers boarded the SkyTrain car, but the woman had already stepped off.

A spokesperson for the department told CTV News that investigators are aware of the video and are probing the confrontation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim