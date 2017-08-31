Ridge Meadows RCMP have made a significant drug bust as part of their project E-Paperwork investigation, and have made three arrests and seized several luxury cars as well as cash, drugs and guns.

They say a complicated three-month investigation led to this bust which involved a high-level drug trafficking ring. The targets of the bust were allegedly supplying fentanyl and other drugs to local dealers.

"E-Paperwork was created to target drug dealers in our community as part of our response to the opiate drug crisis in the Lower Mainland," Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a release.

Police displayed the goods they seized at a press conference Thursday. The recovered items included a 2017 Mercedes GT Coupe valued at approximately $170,000 and 1.7 kilograms of fentanyl—enough for 17,000 doses, police estimate.

It all started at about 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 4 when police arrested Maciej (Matt) Kranc of Coquitlam during a traffic stop. He was driving a Black VW Jetta that was part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Police seized the Jetta and then the investigation led them to a property in Coquitlam and a storage locker in Ridge Meadows.

Police obtained warrants and executed searches at both locations, where they found large sums of cash, drugs and guns as well as "evidence consistent with drug trafficking."

During the course of the investigation, police also arrested Christine Nelson of Maple Ridge and Alicia Van Huisen of Coquitlam.

Kranc and Van Huisen remain in custody, while Nelson was released on conditions.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that they anticipate further charges against all three people.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604 463 6251 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477.