Police investigating suspicious death in Surrey
Published Sunday, August 20, 2017 1:59PM PDT
Police say a person who was found unresponsive in a laneway in Surrey early Sunday morning has died in a suspicious manner, and are looking for more information.
Around 5:30 a.m. Surrey RCMP responded to a “suspicious occurrence” in the 6900 block of 127A Street, Sgt. B. Parmar said in a release.
Officers found an unresponsive person in a laneway who later died.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will be handling the case, police say, and the scene will be cordoned off for a “significant” amount of time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.